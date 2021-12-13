Jô do Corinthians deletes apology after disappearing for 3 days

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Jô do Corinthians deletes apology after disappearing for 3 days 11 Views

After disappearing for about three days, forward Jô, from Corinthians, reappeared with an apology, but deleted the statement shortly after. This Monday (13/12) the player had published a statement to his wife and family, after the event reported by the columnist of metropolises Leo Dias.

Jô is a forward for CorinthiansJô is a forward for Corinthians

Jô is a forward for Corinthians

Jô, from Corinthians, and his wife, ClaudinhaJô, from Corinthians, and his wife, Claudinha

He and Claudinha had been married for 15 years

Jô, from Corinthians, and his wife, ClaudinhaJô, from Corinthians, and his wife, Claudinha

On the eve of the wedding anniversary and the renewal of vows, center forward was out of the coverage area for days!

Joe celebrates the goaljo_corinthians

Revealed by Corinthians, the athlete had left the club two years before relegation Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians

0

The player posted a story to his personal Instagram account publicly portraying himself, but deleted the text shortly thereafter. Check the release in full:

“I, Jo, messed up with my family once again. I disappointed the woman who always helped me to get up (sic) in the worst moments of my life.

That’s why I ask you not to attack her, but to me who am a sucker for letting me go.

I’m going to go on with my life my way, only now alone.”

Jô would have disappeared after going to a party held by Douglas Costa, who wanted to celebrate Grêmio’s permanence in Serie A, which didn’t happen. The event, however, was maintained and the Corinthians striker was among the guests, according to Léo Dias’ column.

Jô has played in 52 matches this season, scoring 10 goals and giving 5 assists.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Sylvinho talks about arrhythmia for the first time and details care routine at Corinthians

Technician Sylvinho had a cardiac arrhythmia detected in tests carried out in recent days, already …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved