Jô do Corinthians deletes apology after disappearing for 3 days

After disappearing for about three days, forward Jô, from Corinthians, reappeared with an apology, but deleted the statement shortly after. This Monday (13/12) the player had published a statement to his wife and family, after the event reported by the columnist of metropolises Leo Dias.

The player posted a story to his personal Instagram account publicly portraying himself, but deleted the text shortly thereafter. Check the release in full:

“I, Jo, messed up with my family once again. I disappointed the woman who always helped me to get up (sic) in the worst moments of my life.

That’s why I ask you not to attack her, but to me who am a sucker for letting me go.

I’m going to go on with my life my way, only now alone.”

Jô would have disappeared after going to a party held by Douglas Costa, who wanted to celebrate Grêmio’s permanence in Serie A, which didn’t happen. The event, however, was maintained and the Corinthians striker was among the guests, according to Léo Dias’ column.

Jô has played in 52 matches this season, scoring 10 goals and giving 5 assists.

