Jonathan Couto confirms accident, but denies presence of Letícia Almeida

At dawn this Sunday (12/12), Jonathan Couto had a car accident. The singer hit a pole and had to be seen at Hospital Vitória, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. On the internet, rumors circulate that the actress Letícia Almeida accompanied the influencer and, therefore, would also have been treated at the same hospital. Jonathan, however, released a statement denying the information.

The influencer was taken to hospital because he ended up biting his tongue as a result of the beating. He took some stitches at the site, as well as suffering light bruises on his arm. Leticia, on the other hand, would not have been hurt.

After the rumors, Jonathan released a note denying that Leticia was with him, but hospital officials say they saw them arrive together.

“According to his press office, businessman and influencer Jonathan Couto suffered an accident this Sunday (12). During the event, he was alone and called his family, close friends who arrived quickly and went to the place to help him”, wrote the manager’s advisor.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.