Jorge and Mateus are surprised by an unusual request from a fan during their concert

A fan of the duo Jorge and Mateus managed to find a rather unusual way of attracting the attention of idols. During a show held last Friday (10) in the city of Avaré (São Paulo countryside), he made a sign on his cell phone with an unusual request.

“For God’s sake, eat me, Matthew,” he wrote. The reaction of the singers, who managed to read the message even from afar, went viral on the internet this Sunday (12).

First, Matthew sees it and laughs – he can’t keep singing. Afterwards, he tells what was happening to his partner, who also bursts out laughing when he reads what was written.

The video with this moment was published by friends of Marcelo Faria, the boy who appears in the video. “When fanaticism exceeds the limits and a simple sentence upsets the artists”, he joked.

Jorge and Mateus themselves played with the situation on social media. They republished the video with several emojis laughing and the message: “Not there”.

Faria’s fiancée, Carol Ferreira also commented on the repercussion on social media. “It was a joke that nobody imagined the proportion”, he stated. “Those who know him know he’s a clown.”