Jorge and Mateus have fun with an unusual request from a fan at a concert: “Me come”; watch

There are people who do everything to get the attention of their idols, right?! Kkkk Recently, the duo Jorge & Mateus performed in Avaré, a city located in the interior of São Paulo, and were surprised by an unusual request from a young man in the audience.

The fan held a cell phone in his hands that displayed the following message on the screen: “For God’s sake, eat me, Matthew”. Relief! Mateus had fun reading the message and went straight to show it to his partner. As soon as he finished reading, Jorge burst out laughing and had to interrupt the presentation. The record of the moment was even shared on the official profile of the sertanejos on Twitter. Look:

Not there! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/IrRA45THMX — Jorge & Mateus (@jorgeemateus) December 12, 2021

According to Uol, the person responsible for the “bash” is called Marcelo Faria. The boy, in turn, also posted the video in question on his Instagram profile, warning that everything was just a joke. “When fanaticism exceeds the limits and a simple sentence disconcertes the artists”, he wrote.

To complete, due to the proportion that the video took, Marcelo’s girlfriend also explained. “It was a joke that nobody imagined the proportion. They’re saying he was drugged and he wasn’t”, clarified Carol Ferreira, in Stories.