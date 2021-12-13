Juventus hammers Douglas Costa at Grêmio

Douglas Costa is on loan at Grêmio until the end of June 2022. However, the player could still be called back by Juventus at the end of this year of 2021 and have his contract renewed.

However, the information released by the Italian portal “Calcio Mercato” is that Juventus will not do that. The Italian giant has no interest in renewing the contract with Douglas Costa or remaining with it.

The poor performance that the striker had for Grêmio must have weighed heavily on the Italian team’s decision. However, this news is not so good for Grêmio, because the club doesn’t want to keep the player.

Therefore, the best thing for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul would be for the Italians to call the athlete back, as it would be the process that would generate less bureaucracy, in addition to reducing the chances of reinforcing a Brazilian rival.

THE “Calcio Mercato” also brought the information that Atlético-MG has already made a proposal to acquire Douglas Costa. The Brazilian press was already aware of Galo’s interest in the athlete, but there is no confirmation that a proposal was sent.

Well, it is now confirmed that for Europe, Douglas Costa should not act, as Juventus has no interest. As Grêmio should not stay with the athlete either, he will go to his third option.

Four major Brazilian teams are interested in the player: Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense. But, as Douglas Costa was seen talking to Cuca after the game against Galo, he seems to be closer to going to Minas Gerais.

However, we also cannot rule out that he opts for more alternative markets such as MLS, Arab World and Eastern Europe.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA