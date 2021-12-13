Kentucky Government Names Children and Seniors Among Tornado Deaths | World

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Besheard , reported on Monday (13) that there are children and the elderly among those killed after the passage of several tornadoes across the United States.

The most recent balance of the state government indicates that at least 64 bodies have already been identified by the authorities, but that 105 people remain missing.

The ages of victims range from five months to 86 years, Besheard told a very emotional press conference. “Six of the dead are under 18.”

The tornadoes hit five states, leaving more than 90 people dead in the region. About thirty storms hit the country, and Kentucky was the hardest-hit state.

Destruction in candle factory

In Mayfield, Kentucky, the devastation was the most severe. The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory was reduced to twisted beams and sheet metal stacked several meters high.

Equipped with cranes, excavators and other mechanical devices, rescuers tried on Sunday to find survivors.

About 110 employees were working at the factory on Friday night (10) to keep up with the demand for the Christmas season, when the tornado destroyed the building. Several dozen of these workers are still missing.

The state governor said at a press conference that, according to the factory, at least 94 of the employees were safe, 8 were dead and 8 were missing.

“There is still hope. But for now, what we’re looking for is a welcoming haven for our survivors,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told NBC.

The candle factory, a family business, created an emergency fund to help families.

US President Joe Biden declared a “federal disaster” in Kentucky on Sunday night.

Emergency services are continuing to search for survivors, but federal and local authorities have already warned that the number of fatalities is likely to increase in the coming hours.

At the urging of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Biden updated an early emergency declaration for “disaster,” which allows for the dispatch of federal aid for recovery efforts.

Before, he had already classified the passage of tornadoes through the heart of the United States as “one of the greatest” in the country’s history.