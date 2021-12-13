Kicked by É de Casa, Mari Saad is a strong name for BBB22’s Box · TV News

Mariana Saad is another strong name for Big Brother Brasil 22. Looking for the “new Boca Rosa”, Globo is considering having the make-up artist in the Camarote group of next year’s edition, with her premiere scheduled for January 17th. The reality would mark the blogger’s return to the network: at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, she was at a Gabriela Pugliesi party and ended up away from É de Casa, where she gave beauty tips.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, Mariana started a search to hire marketing agents. She, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram alone, wants to leave social media in good hands.

The influencer became known for her makeup videos on YouTube and was invited to join the É de Casa team of collaborators. But her plans went down the drain when she attended the party of Erasmo Viana’s ex. Gabriela had already contracted the coronavirus and, in recordings made on Instagram, she mocked the pandemic with her colleagues.

In addition to Mari, other names quoted for confinement, according to Dias, are Naiara Azevedo and Tiago Abravanel. Arthur Aguiar, Di Ferrero, Lexa, MC Carol, Ellen Roche and Gustavo Tubarão also appeared in the lists of possible participants.

Gkay’s Farofa, Gessica Kayane’s birthday party, was one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year. The celebration served as a thermometer for the BBB22, and the TV news listed some personalities that would serve as entertainment in the new edition.