Killed in Amazon shed hit by tornado identified | World

The six victims were identified who died in the Amazon shed in Edwardsville, Illinois, United States, hit by a tornado. At least 45 employees who were at the site that was hit by the tornado got out of there safely.

1 of 1 Drone image shows Amazon’s Illinois shed after a tornado hit — Photo: Drone Base/Reuters Drone image shows Amazon’s Illinois shed after a tornado hit — Photo: Drone Base/Reuters

According to the Reuters news agency, authorities have no hope of finding any more survivors at the scene (this information, however, is not attributed to any person or body).

The dead are Austin J. McEwen, Deandre S. Morrow, Kevin D. Dickey, Clayton Lynn Cope; Etheria S. Hebb, and Larry E. Virden.

The tornadoes hit five US states, leaving at least 94 dead. About thirty storms hit the country between Friday and Saturday.

The hardest hit region was the state of Kentucky. this Monday (13) they are still trying to rescue survivors in the region.

A candle factory in the town of Mayfield was hit by a tornado (see below).

US President Joe Biden declared a “federal disaster” in Kentucky on Sunday night.

Emergency services are continuing to search for survivors, but federal and local authorities have already warned that the number of fatalities is likely to increase in the coming hours.

At the urging of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Biden updated an early emergency declaration for “disaster,” which allows for the dispatch of federal aid for recovery efforts.

Before, he had already classified the passage of tornadoes through the heart of the United States as “one of the greatest” in the country’s history.

Beshear warned that the sniffer dogs are still finding bodies.

Amazon employees said they received emergency alerts on their cell phones and that managers instructed them to protect themselves by going to the local restrooms.

Amazon said workers were directed to look for a safe area in a space near a bathroom.

The tornado warning arrived between 8:06 pm and 8:16 pm. The tornado hit the building at 8:27 pm, according to the company.

“Our team worked quickly to ensure that many employees and partners could get to the area where they were supposed to protect themselves, and we thank them for all they managed to do,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon doesn’t allow employees to keep their cell phones while they’re at work. Some of the employees said they kept their devices anyway.

The company responded by stating that it does not prohibit cell phones during working hours.

On Sunday, another shed that works on the same street has already returned to normal work.

Destruction in candle factory

In Mayfield, Kentucky, the devastation was the most severe. The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory was reduced to twisted beams and sheet metal stacked several meters high.

Equipped with cranes, excavators and other mechanical devices, rescuers tried on Sunday to find survivors.

About 110 employees were working at the factory on Friday night (10) to keep up with the demand for the Christmas season, when the tornado destroyed the building. Several dozen of these workers are still missing.

“It’s a very sad and serious operation right now,” said Kentucky rescue coordinator Michael Dossett, confirming that no survivors were pulled out of the rubble during the night. “It’s the vision of a war zone,” he added to CNN.

“There is still hope. But for now, what we’re looking for is a welcoming haven for our survivors,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told NBC.

The candle factory, a family business, created an emergency fund to help families.