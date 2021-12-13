know how to increase serotonin level

How about following the scientists’ tips to ward off feelings of loneliness and deep sadness? Depression is the leading cause of disability in the world. According to the World Health Organization, the disease can be characterized by a brain chemical imbalance, but the secret to happiness, regardless of love or money, is in four neurotransmitters, known as the “happiness quartet”: endorphin, serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin.

The first strategy is to cry during a sad movie, because the feeling of relief comes from the release of endorphins in the neurons. A survey at the University of Oxford, UK, concludes that the hormone is a kind of analgesic and exists to mask physical pain. Another tip: consuming spicy foods helps raise endorphin levels, as does team building, dancing, and singing.

Every substance of happiness does not arise without external stimuli. In addition, they disappear soon after performing this special work on the body, making it necessary to maintain in the routine from simple attitudes to greater efforts. To stimulate serotonin, exercising is the most famous advice, but science suggests prioritizing the running, cycling and aerobic exercise.

Other quick habits also boost serotonin, such as sunbathing for a few minutes, chatting with friends, or looking at old photos of happy times. Remember that most of this hormone is found in the intestine and not in the brain. For this reason, digestive problems affect mood, but they can be balanced by fiber intake.

It is also possible to combat the lack of interest in life by stimulating dopamine. Just create short-term goals, such as how much water you want to consume per day, for example, or break a long-term goal into smaller steps. The hormone promotes feelings of satisfaction, euphoria, desire and reward.

The last neurotransmitter of this fantastic quartet is the oxytocin and it can be released with a simple hug. Famous for the bond created during the breastfeeding period, she builds trust and having social bonds after adults is the secret to happiness.