Ladies Cup: Palmeiras and Santos tie; São Paulo wins

This Sunday, the 2021 Brasil Ladies Cup began. Composed of two groups of four teams each, the first round featured a classic from São Paulo and a foreign victory. Highlight for São Paulo: Palmeiras and Santos were in the tie, while São Paulo won Railway.

With all the games played in Santana de Parnaíba (SP), the match that opened the tournament was between Internacional and América de Cali, from Colombia, at 10:00 am (GMT), for Group A. The Colombians won the match 1-0 , with a goal from striker Guarecuco.

Then, at 2 pm, the classic Paulista between Palmeiras and Santos opened the round in Group B. Verdão came out ahead in the 19th minute of the first half, with a goal by Chú, who kicked it from outside the area and had the failure of goalkeeper Camila Lopes. Still in the first stage, on minute 39, in a good attacking move, Júlia Daltoé received it on the left side of the attack and hit the goal, drawing for Peixe.

At 6 pm, it was São Paulo and Ferroviária’s turn to enter the field in a dispute for Group A, and Tricolor won by 1-0. , who found Gláucia, in the middle of the area, who only pushed for the goal. At the end of the game, Raisa scored what would be the tying goal for Railway, but the assistant disallowed it for offside.

Also this Sunday, Flamengo enters the field at 9 pm, to face River Plate, from Argentina, in a match that is worth the lead in Group B.

