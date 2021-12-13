Larissa Manoela challenges her father’s ban on impossible romance in Beyond Illusion · TV News

Elisa’s interpreter in the first phase of Além da Ilusão, Larissa Manoela will challenge her father, Matias (Antonio Calloni), to live an impossible romance with the magician Davi (Rafael Vitti) in the next telenovela of the six on Globo, which is scheduled for debut in February.

Romantic, the young woman will face the obstacle of the social difference between them to live the love story. The romance, however, will be interrupted by the girl’s death, and Davi will close himself off from relationships.

The serial will have a time span of ten years, it will play from 1934 to 1944. In the second phase, Larissa will play Isadora — lived in the first phase by the child actress Sofia Budke. The plot will start in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, and later will be set in Campos dos Goytacazes, in Rio de Janeiro.

Grown up, the young woman will impress David with her resemblance to her older sister in appearance, but with a completely different personality. Because of the characters, the actress needed to change her “face” and hair in an interval of just three months.

“I’ve done close transformations, but I think it’s the first time I’ve done it so close. Usually, there’s one at the beginning of the year and another at the end. But I’m here to experience new things in my life, for my work”, explained the interpreter recently in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

Reproduction/Mauricio Fidalgo

Malu Galli faces brave mother

Malu Galli will live the brave Violeta. Sister of Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) and daughter of Afonso (Lima Duarte), she will not be able to attend Elisa’s 18th birthday to help her father on the brink of death.

Married to Matias, played by Antonio Calloni, she will have a love-hate story with Eugênio (Marcelo Novaes), an investor who will propose a partnership in a textile industry, according to information in the column by Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper.

