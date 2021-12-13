Larissa Manoela records her first sex scene: ‘I felt safe’ – Famous

Larissa Manoela and Vincius Redd in Lulli, Netflix film (photo: Suzana Tierie/Netflix)

Many people still call



Larissa Manoela



Maria Joaquina, the little vile played by her in the remake of



Carousel



, displayed on SBT. However, time passed, the actress is now an adult about to turn 21 and is accepting new challenges. your new work in the movie



Lulli



, which debuts on the 26th of this month on the



Netflix



, shows it.

In the plot, Larissa plays a medical student who starts to listen to other people’s thoughts. In an exclusive interview given by Revista Quem, Larissa commented on the challenges and lessons learned from the new feature:

“People are not listening with water, they are no longer empathetic. It is important to listen to be able to aggregate, to have new thoughts. I think it is super valid to position ourselves and give our point of view, as well as it is important to listen to the others”, said the actress.

About maturing as an actress, Larissa used as an example the sex scene she did with



Vinicius Redd



and said people still see things like that as a big taboo: “I felt very safe doing the scene. I had worked with the crew. They were caring and careful to deal with the scene — I’d say it’s not sexual and, yes, sensual. It was my first time on set and I had a very good partner,” pointed out Larissa.

“It’s important for us to talk about it. After all, I’m also growing. For me, it was never taboo, but for a good part of society still,” he added. The 21-year-old will arrive for the actress on December 28th.

