Larissa Manoela records her first sex scene: ‘I felt safe’ – Famous

Suzana Tierie/Netflix
Larissa Manoela and Vincius Redd in Lulli, Netflix film (photo: Suzana Tierie/Netflix)

Many people still call

Larissa Manoela

Maria Joaquina, the little vile played by her in the remake of

Carousel

, displayed on SBT. However, time passed, the actress is now an adult about to turn 21 and is accepting new challenges. your new work in the movie

Lulli

, which debuts on the 26th of this month on the

Netflix

, shows it.

In the plot, Larissa plays a medical student who starts to listen to other people’s thoughts. In an exclusive interview given by Revista Quem, Larissa commented on the challenges and lessons learned from the new feature:

“People are not listening with water, they are no longer empathetic. It is important to listen to be able to aggregate, to have new thoughts. I think it is super valid to position ourselves and give our point of view, as well as it is important to listen to the others”, said the actress.

Suzana Tierie/Netflix
Larissa Manoela in Lulli, Netflix film (photo: Suzana Tierie/Netflix)

About maturing as an actress, Larissa used as an example the sex scene she did with

Vinicius Redd

and said people still see things like that as a big taboo: “I felt very safe doing the scene. I had worked with the crew. They were caring and careful to deal with the scene — I’d say it’s not sexual and, yes, sensual. It was my first time on set and I had a very good partner,” pointed out Larissa.

“It’s important for us to talk about it. After all, I’m also growing. For me, it was never taboo, but for a good part of society still,” he added. The 21-year-old will arrive for the actress on December 28th.

Check out the trailer for Lulli, which premieres December 26 on Netflix:

