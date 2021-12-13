Last minute: big Spanish club wants to take Douglas Costa from Grêmio | Douglas Costa | Guild

For this season, Grêmio announced the return of renowned striker Douglas Costa, who belongs to Juventus and was on loan at Bayern Munich. The striker chose to leave European football and, at the age of 30, returned to the club where he was revealed.

And the athlete’s return has been completely the opposite of what they expected. Tricolor Gaucho lived a bad season and ended up relegating to Série B at Brasileirão, with 43 points in 38 games, with 12 wins, 7 draws and 19 defeats.

However, on the eve of the clash, Douglas Costa and Grêmio entered a collision course. That’s because the player had a wedding party to go to, but was not released by the Tricolor and, disgusted, erased all his photos with the Grêmio shirt, generating anger in the crowd.

Thus, talk begins about the possibility of Douglas terminating his contract, already having some clubs looking. Jorge Nicola informs that Atlético Mineiro himself observes the player’s situation closely, while Nilson César, narrator for Rádio Jovem Pan, points out Corinthians’ interest in the athlete.

Sevilla monitors Douglas Costa’s situation

However, it seems that the Brazilians will have a strong competitor in the dispute. That’s because, according to the portal tokens, Sevilla is also one of those interested in the striker, who, if he returns from Grêmio earlier than expected, must receive an offer from the Spanish club, which lacks offensive options for the sides of the field.

It is noteworthy that the source did not reveal whether Sevilla’s interest involves a definitive purchase or a loan, as did Bayern and Grêmio. In case of purchase, Brazilian teams will not have a chance to negotiate, given the high purchasing power of European clubs in relation to those in Brazil.