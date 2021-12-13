Last minute: in negotiations with Corinthians, Talisca defines his future | Anderson Talisca | Corinthians

A few years ago, Anderson Talisca appeared at Bahia surrounded by expectations, as one of the great promises of Brazilian football. And the athlete, quickly sold to Benfica, already showed signs that he would have a great career ahead of him.

However, in 2018, after a long spell at Besiktas, from Turkey, Talisca ended up heading to Chinese football, which at that time was in high demand and took several star players there, such as Hulk, Renato Augusto and Oscar.

Talisca remained at Guanghzou until 2020 and, for this season, he hit Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, where he has 9 goals and 3 assists in 14 games. However, for 2022, the athlete can return to soccer in Brazil.

A few days ago, journalist Samir Carvalho revealed that Anderson Talisca is Corinthians’ main target for 2022. On previous occasions, the striker has already shown a great interest in defending Timão one day.

Saudis pay off debts with Talisca and prevent termination

However, it seems that this time we will not see Talisca wearing the colors of Timão, since today (12/12), Al-Nassr paid off the debts with the athlete and prevented his termination, putting an end to Corinthians’ dream, that had the athlete as one of its main targets for the attack.