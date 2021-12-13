Leech is found in the throat of a three year old in Kenya

A doctor was surprised after analyzing an persistent cough in a three-year-old child in Kenya. The health professional went viral when reporting the story on social media.

















Jason Brotherton is American, but he has been in the African country for six years and published the story on his Twitter along with a photo of the leech.

“Before today [22 de novembro], I felt quite confident in saying that I had already found most of the causes of anemia in children until it was removed from the upper esophagus of a 3-year-old child”, wrote the doctor. “This leech has been feeding for a while.”

According to the photo published by the doctor, the parasite measures 6 centimeters and would have been inside the child for some time.

“I imagine the leech was ingested several months ago. First, the patient had a nosebleed, which progressed to 3 months of coughing. He finally coughed so hard that his mother realized there was something in the back of his throat and took him to the hospital. The leech had to be removed by endoscopy because it was stuck in the wall of the esophagus”, he reported.

The doctor said that after removing the leech from the girl’s throat, it was found that the child had anemia

“The acid in her stomach would have killed the leech, but she managed to survive so long because she stayed in the upper lanes. Personally, I had never seen a case like this before,” he wrote.