‘Listen to the canine snake’, jokes Dayane Mello

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

This Sunday afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the traditional secret friend dynamic is taking place, where all the ex-peons return to the headquarters and exchange gifts among themselves.

Listen to the canine snake. Dayane Mello

In his turn to speak, Dayane Mello, who was nicknamed by Rico Melquiades the “canine snake”, used the striking nickname in the edition to demand the attention of his colleagues: “Listen to the dog snake”, asked the model.

Before that, the ex-Gran Fratello Vip walked towards the center of the activity, where she was supposed to position herself, saying: “The dog, the dog!”

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

