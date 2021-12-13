Liziane will take another test and can return for a final party

This Sunday (12/12), a piece of news worried Liziane Gutierrez’s fans. The girl tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, could not participate in the final dynamics of the reality A Fazenda 13. But the column LeoDias found that the model’s fans still have a chance to see Lizi again in Itapecerica da Serra.

Information obtained by our report guarantees that Record will do a new test on Liziane. If the result is negative, the model can be released to participate in the final party of the program, which takes place next Wednesday (12/15), the day before the final.

As is traditional in rural reality, those eliminated return to headquarters for the final celebration of the program. This year, however, the station has already confirmed that former participants Fernanda Medrado and Nego do Borel will not be at the reunion.

Liziane Gutierrez was the first eliminated of the season. She went in, didn’t cause any fights as expected and ended up defeated by Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes in the first plot of A Fazenda 13.

