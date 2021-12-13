Loco Abreu says why he didn’t take a cavadinha penalty in Botafogo’s friendly: ‘They were playing seriously’

Festive game, penalty and Loco Abreu on the ball. Probably all the cavadinhas that the Uruguayan made during his career came to the minds of those who were watching the match against Túlio Maravilha’s friends this Saturday, at Nilton Santos – won 3-1 by the Brazilian team, the farewell friendly of the year for the Botafogo.

The shirt 13, however, was in the safety strike: he moved the goalkeeper and went out for the hug. After the match, the Uruguayan explained that, despite being a friendly, he was taking the game seriously.

– They were playing seriously like us. The goalkeeper (Ricardo Gomes) wouldn’t want to go easy, he waited until the last moment, I waited for him to jump in and kick on the opposite side. The important thing was to score. I didn’t have much opportunity, so when the penalty came I had to do it – he said.

On the field, Loco also took the game seriously. The Uruguayan scolded his teammates, asked his opponents for cards for the referee and complained. Despite the high temperament of his playing days, he valued the event.

– It was very cool. The reunion with the crowd, Joel (Santana), the guys from 2010, was really cool – he added.