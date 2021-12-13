Log-In buys Tecmar road freight transport company for R$ 102.8 million

THE Login (LOGN3) reported on Sunday (12) that it signed a contract for the acquisition of the road freight transport company Tecmar for R$ 102.8 million.

According to Log-In, the transaction is part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, “contributing to the expansion of its intermodal model, as well as the portfolio of logistics solutions offered to its customers.”

The acquisition also validates the company’s commitment to continue investing and expanding its operation, says the company. The purchase brings experience and own road operation with synergistic routes to those of Log-In.

The company also said that the transaction amount will be adjusted based on net debt, working capital and other adjustments on the closing date. An installment corresponding to 27% of the adjusted price will be paid to Tecmar at the closing of the transaction and the remainder in annual installments over five years.

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of obligations and conditions precedent, including the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

See the Log-In press release: