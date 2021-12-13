Lotta goes on top of Lupita when he discovers a secret · TV News

Lota (Paula Cohen) will be surprised to discover that Batista (Ernani Moraes), her dead husband, left part of the inheritance to Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The dondoca will be disgusted with the possibility of losing part of her assets and will cause a shack when trying to catch her rival in the six o’clock soap opera.

In the next few chapters of the plot, the widow will assemble a notary public to read the baron’s will and will lie face down on the floor as she listens to the man’s words.

“I leave it to my son Nélio [João Pedro Zappa] my property located in the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes. For my son Bernardo [Gabriel Fuentes], my site located in Swallows. For my wife, Carlota, the Pindamonhangaba coffee farm”, will read the professional.

Lota will be satisfied until he continues with the reading. “Finally, my house, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, I leave as a legacy for Miss Lupita de Jesus”, concluded the notary.

Lota fight in In Times of the Emperor

The woman’s expression will change from satisfaction to pure indignation. “There’s no point! To leave an inheritance to a slave! Slave and his mistress, see, you notary? No shame! Can he do that?” he’ll scream.

Out of control, she will go after the coconut seller, but will be held back by Nélio and Bernardinho. Lupita will not be left behind and will pay back her rival.

