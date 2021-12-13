Luan Santana has already chosen the names of his children with Izabela Cunha

Luan Santana and Izabela Cunha they started dating recently, but they already have plans to build a family. In conversation with journalist Luciana Tecidio, from Gshow, the singer said that he has even chosen the names of his children.

“I want to have my children, grandchildren. And yes, of course we talked about this (marriage). We even know the names of the children. If it’s a girl, it will be called Luiza, a mixture of Luan and Iza”, said the artist, 30 years old.

When talking about his girlfriend, Luan Santana was full of praise for her. “Izabela is wonderful. She is contagious, extroverted, puts me forward and does me a lot of good. Her intelligence admires me. Iza knows how to talk about everything. She’s not one to be dazzled by things any more than I am. On the contrary, she loves all the affection the fans feel for me and now also for us.”, he declared.

Izabela Cunha and Luan Santana (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Return of Luan Santana to concerts

After two years away from the stage because of the pandemic, Luan Santana returned to concerts feeling as if he was going to perform for the “first time”. “The show is beautiful. It’s the return after so long away from the stage. I feel that butterflies in my stomach like it’s the first time I’ve prepared to perform.”, said the singer.

“We were listening to: ‘Stay at home!’ for a long time. Now it’s like I was saying to my audience: ‘Come see my show, get out of the house!’. It’s me leaving too, it’s all of us resuming the life we’ve missed, little by little, in moderation.”, highlighted the artist.

