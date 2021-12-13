Luciano Huck asks Boninho, who counters

Even before debuting, the new season of Big Brother Brazil it already causes expectations among the public. During the Sunday of today (12), Luciano Huck took advantage of the presence of cute, one of the jurors of the Famous Show, to make a request to the director of the reality show.

“Boninho, in January, I want the BBB eliminated all on this stage. Public commitment!“, asked the presenter. “It’s already delivered, then you just have to talk to Ana Maria!”, replies Boninho, who is joking.

Traditionally, those eliminated from the BBB participate in a series of Globo programs, including a breakfast with Ana Maria Braga at the More you. In 2021, the brothers returned to appear at Domigão, when it was still run by Faustian, and should continue the marathon in the new season. “Go to Ana Maria, have breakfast, then come here on Sunday“, said Huck.

BBB 22 enters Globo’s programming on January 17th, 2022, with the grand final on April 21st. The new edition promises an all-time record of brands at breaks and in the program’s advertising actions. Since the shares already negotiated guarantee the broadcaster a turnover of around R$600 million.

With information from the Splash portal.