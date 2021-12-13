Luísa Sonza is still ashamed to talk about bisexuality with her mother

Luisa Sonza yesterday (11) participated in another edition of the program High hours, at Globo Network. At a certain point, the singer was asked by a fan if she had been welcomed by her family in relation to her bisexuality, and how important she considered this support. She replied that she came out to her parents at the same time as her fans, and that she is still a little embarrassed to talk about it with her mother.

“When I talked about feeling like a free woman, having already had a relationship with a woman, having already had a relationship with a man, I was already very sure of myself, but still dying of shame for my parents“explained Sonza.

“I still feel a little embarrassed to talk about it, because it’s considered taboo, right?“revealed Luisa Sonza.

The artist also said that her mother, the creator of digital content Eliane Gerloff, thinks the daughter was a lesbian! “She thought all my dating was a front. I dated a boy for three years and she was sure it was a front“he said with laughter.

“My dad only said one day, I was single. ‘Ah, now let’s see, right, what son-in-law or daughter-in-law I might have’, and I said ‘yeah, dad“, remembered.

Luisa he emphasized that family support is important in the issue of sexuality, as well as in all other areas of life. “Many of the times when I was able to open up with my parents, talk about what I was feeling, not only about sexuality, but anything else, I certainly made much better decisions for my life than if I had parents like me. had to hide things. Because if you don’t do it, you won’t, ok? I’ll let the parents of the house know! So you better be present and understand your child and listen. I think this is very important.“, finished.