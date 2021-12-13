Lula and Dilma ask for Assange’s release in a letter







Former Presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão

former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Dilma Rousseff (PT) signed a letter asking for freedom to Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks. The document, released this Sunday, 12, by the left-wing organization Grupo de Puebla, states that the American’s arrest is a “triumph of oppression, silence and fear.”

The text was signed by left-wing leaders from several Latin American countries, including former Colombian president Ernesto Samper and former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo. Among Brazilians, the letter was also signed by former Minister of Education Aloizio Mercadante.

Assange became known worldwide in 2010 when he released thousands of US diplomatic and military documents. In 2016, he posted thousands of secret campaign messages from Democrat Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump’s rival in that year’s election.

Last Friday, 10, the UK court ruled that the creator of WikiLeaks can be extradited to the United States to answer charges of espionage. The 50-year-old Australian is the target of at least 17 criminal charges and faces up to 175 years in prison.

According to the letter signed by Lula and Dilma, the determination of the British court is a “serious judicial error” that sets precedents against freedom of expression and human rights.

“The decision of the Westminster Court (UK) of December 10, 2021, which makes the extradition of Julian Assange to the US possible, is not only a serious judicial error that puts his life at risk, as his defense lawyers, but rather, a decision that sets serious precedents in the violation of the human right to freedom of expression and information,” says the document.