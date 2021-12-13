Magazine elects Oprah as the most powerful woman in entertainment in 2021 – 12/12/2021

American presenter Oprah Winfrey was elected by Forbes magazine as the most powerful woman of 2021 in the “media” category. Her name is also on the overall list of the 100 most powerful women in the world and is ranked 23rd.

As a highlight of the year, Forbes recalled Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle in March, when she questioned Harry’s wife about their departure from the British royal family. “Did you shut up? Or did they shut you up?” The question sparked worldwide discussions about the role of the press and the power system involving royalty — and the program was watched by 17.1 million viewers.

According to the magazine, Oprah has amassed a net worth of $2.6 billion over her career.

The most powerful women in the world

On Forbes’ overall list, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, ranks first. Among its most notable achievements is giving $4.1 billion last year to more than 300 humanitarian organizations.

Also included in the ranking are billionaire Melinda Gates, singer and businesswoman Rihanna, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, singers Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, Queen Elizabeth and tennis player Serena Williams.