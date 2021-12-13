Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) completes acquisition and says Kabum had monthly sales record

Kaboom! (Photo: Disclosure)

Magazine Luiza ([active=MGLU3)informedthemarketthatithasconcludedtheacquisitionofKabum[ativo=MGLU3)informouemcomunicadoaomercadoqueconcluiuaaquisiçãodaKabum

With the acquisition, Magalu reinforces the strategic pillar of new categories, with an assortment that is extremely complementary to the current one and with enormous growth potential, highlighted the company in a statement.

The retailer highlights that, in the last month of November, Kabum broke monthly sales record, reaching R$ 530 million and growing 48% compared to the previous year.

Kabum’s gross revenue reached BRL 3.75 billion in the last 12 months to November 2021.
sales grew 34% over the same period last year and 220% over the past two years.

Magalu announced the purchase of Kabum in July, consisting of the largest acquisition in the company’s history, for R$ 1 billion in financial resources, in addition to 75 million common shares on the closing date of the transaction and a subscription bonus of up to 50 million common shares exercisable on January 31, 2024.

The General Superintendence of Cade’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, without restrictions, the operation in October.

It is worth mentioning that Magalu’s shares registered a strong drop, above 70% in the year, amid signs of greater competition and weaker economy projections.

