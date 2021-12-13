Maksoud Plaza: discover the hotel that was part of the history of São Paulo | Fantastic

A 23-story building in the central region of São Paulo managed to become a reference of tradition and glamour. For 42 years, it hosted artists, celebrities, authorities. It was the setting for the recording of soap operas and the stage for historical concerts. But this week, the Maksoud Plaza closed its doors. The reporter Ernesto Paglia visited the hotel and tells why Maksoud is part of the history of the biggest city in Brazil.

Michael Jackson, Tarantino, Axl Rose and other celebrities stayed at Maksoud Plaza

For nearly seven decades, silence reigned in the place, which had the house of the Benedictine Nuns of Santa Maria. A space of enclosure, prayer and praise. Until, around the 70s, a man knocked on the door of the mansion located a few meters from Avenida Paulista. And he wanted to make noise. He was the entrepreneur and engineer Henry Maksoud.

Neighbors, after decades of monastic silence, waved goodbye to the nuns. And they started to live with a monumental work. A pioneer project. The first panoramic elevator. The first reception in the middle of the first central courtyard of the São Paulo hotel industry. The first five stars.

Start of construction on the hotel

The Prince of Monaco, the Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher and even a hotel businessman Donald Trump, long before the White House, stayed there.

Hotel had the first panoramic elevator in the city

In the 90s, Maksoud still held the status, but the glamor was giving way to decay as the new millennium approached. If the 2000s were difficult, the next decade started even worse. In the eyes of Justice, debts from other companies in the family’s group made the hotel go up for auction.

Three years later, the patriarch’s death turned the spotlight on an unglamorous side of the clan. The fight for equity and command of the business.

The pandemic was the iceberg. The hotel closed its doors for good to guests, but opened them for Fantastic to pay one last visit. See the full report in the video above.

Hotel facade

