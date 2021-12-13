Man investigated for getting vaccinated 10 times against Covid on the same day

A man who reportedly took up to ten doses of Covid-19 vaccine on the same day is under investigation by New Zealand’s Ministry of Health.

The suspect, who visited several vaccination posts on the same day, was said to have been paid to receive the doses on behalf of others, according to local media.

The folder did not say in which region of the country the episode occurred. Astrid Koornneef, head of the group of operations against Covid-19 on New Zealand territory, said the country’s authorities are aware of the case and take the problem very seriously.

“We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,” he said, in an interview with Stuff portal.

In New Zealand territory, it is not mandatory to present a photo ID prior to vaccination. Officials believe that tightening the process could create some sort of barrier to the advance of vaccination in the country.

According to Koornneef, assuming the identity of another individual and receiving the immunizer at such a high dose is very dangerous. “This puts at risk the person who receives the vaccination with a false identity and the person whose health record shows that they were vaccinated, but not”, he warns.

In New Zealand, there have been more than 12,000 cases of Covid-19 and 46 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. Since August, the country has faced constant outbreaks of the Delta variant.