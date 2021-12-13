Marko praises Pérez and reveals his feeling ahead of the safety car at the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

From the moment his pupil Max Verstappen arrived at Red Bull, Helmut Marko’s goal was the world championship. And after just over five years, they finally managed to reach their goal.

In an interview after the Abu Dhabi GP, Marko praised Sergio Pérez’s good work and revealed that he was already without hope for the title before the safety car. “The Czech (Pérez) did a phenomenal job. After that, we knew we would need a safety car.”

Thanks to Williams and Nicholas Latifi, this happened, but the commissioners’ actions left a doubt in the air. “Then there was another action by the stewards, who decided not to let the cars pass on the way back, which is not provided for in the regulation. That was the next emotion,” said Marko.

The Red Bull consultant revealed that he had already given up hope at the end of the race. “The safety car came at the ideal time for us. After all the bad luck we’ve had this year, luck has had to turn in our favor. That is what happened”.

“And the decision to use soft tires during Max’s last pit was a perfect move. Mercedes actually slept through two phases of the safety car. With that, they made it easier for us”, concluded Marko.