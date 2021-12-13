Massa sees the F1 final as “very similar” to 2008: “It only ends with the flag”

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing



If anyone can understand the feeling of Lewis Hamilton this Sunday (12), it is Felipe Massa. After all, 13 years ago, the Brazilian lived the experience of having a Formula 1 title in his hands and losing in a very short space of time.

In the last stage of the 2021 season, Hamilton even had the eighth championship within reach, but saw his luck turn with five laps to go, when Nicholas Latifi crashed and caused the entry of a safety car. After dominating the race almost from end to end, the Brit found himself with worn tires and had no way of defending himself against Max Verstappen, who had just switched to soft shoes and won to take the F1 title.

Felipe Massa won at Interlagos in 2008, but lost the title by one point (Photo: Disclosure)

In 2008, Massa lived something similar. In the final at Interlagos, the then Ferrari driver received the flag as world champion, but the celebration lasted a few seconds, as Hamilton himself managed to pass Timo Glock – who was also struggling with the tires – and ended up champion by just a margin point.

Before starting for Race 1 of the Stock Car at Interlagos, Massa spoke to Band about the similarities of the situation and praised Hamilton’s championship, but considered Verstappen deserving of the title.

“It was very similar”, began Felipe. “Of course we cannot compare one thing to another. Nothing against Hamilton, I think the championship he did was spectacular, but that’s it, sometimes things happen because they have to happen”, he continued.

“Verstappen deserved the title, it was the driver that won the most this year”, he said. “When the race started, a lot of people said: ‘I think the race is over now’. And I said: ‘It only ends with the flag. I know you well’. And it was at the flagship. But congratulations to Verstappen, congratulations to Hamilton, congratulations to Formula 1, which made an exceptional championship”, he concluded.

The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

