Maximum speeds for each driver at the Abu Dhabi F1 2021 GP

Pierre Gasly set the fastest speed of the day at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: AlphaTauri)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

The 2021 Formula 1 season ended this Sunday (12), with Max Verstappen’s victory at the Abu Dhabi GP and the Dutchman’s conquest of the world title. However, on the list of highest speeds of the day at Yas Marina, it was a member of Red Bull’s B team who took the lead. Pierre Gasly scored 334.8 km/h, which represented the highest top speed of the day. Charles Leclerc, with 334.4 km/h, and Esteban Ocon, with 334.3 km/h, completed the top-3.

Big winner of the day and now Formula 1 world champion, Verstappen was only 17th on the list, with a top speed of 321.7 km/h. Direct rival in the fight for the title and leader of the race in all laps except the last, Lewis Hamilton reached 322.5 km/h and occupies 15th in the ranking.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Max Verstappen is the new Formula 1 world champion (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Thus, the top-10 of the highest speeds of the day was, in order, with: Gasly, Leclerc, Ocon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Sebastian Vettel.

Kimi Räikkönen, who retires from F1 this year, was 12th on the list with 324.7 km/h. Finally, the driver who occupies the last place is precisely one of those who finished the dispute on the podium: Carlos Sainz, third placed with Ferrari, reached a maximum of 309.3 km/h, a considerable distance to the penultimate, Sergio Pérez, who reached 318.4 km/h.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, Racing, Speed ​​Trap:

1 P GASLY 334.8 two C LECLERC 334.4 3 AND OCON 334.3 4 THE GIOVINAZZI 331.7 5 M SCHUMACHER 331.6 6 NO LATIFI 328.3 7 D RICCIARDO 327 8 V BOOTS 326.7 9 Y TSUNODA 326.5 10 S VETTEL 326.1 11 F ALONSO 325.1 12 K RÄIKKÖNEN 324.7 13 NORRIS 323 14 L STROLL 322.9 15 L HAMILTON 322.5 16 G RUSSELL 321.7 17 M VERSTAPPEN 321.7 18 S PEREZ 318.4 19 C SAINZ 309.3 20 N MAZEPIN 321.7

The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.