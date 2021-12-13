Maximum speeds for each driver at the Abu Dhabi F1 2021 GP

The 2021 Formula 1 season ended this Sunday (12), with Max Verstappen’s victory at the Abu Dhabi GP and the Dutchman’s conquest of the world title. However, on the list of highest speeds of the day at Yas Marina, it was a member of Red Bull’s B team who took the lead. Pierre Gasly scored 334.8 km/h, which represented the highest top speed of the day. Charles Leclerc, with 334.4 km/h, and Esteban Ocon, with 334.3 km/h, completed the top-3.
Big winner of the day and now Formula 1 world champion, Verstappen was only 17th on the list, with a top speed of 321.7 km/h. Direct rival in the fight for the title and leader of the race in all laps except the last, Lewis Hamilton reached 322.5 km/h and occupies 15th in the ranking.
Thus, the top-10 of the highest speeds of the day was, in order, with: Gasly, Leclerc, Ocon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Sebastian Vettel.
Kimi Räikkönen, who retires from F1 this year, was 12th on the list with 324.7 km/h. Finally, the driver who occupies the last place is precisely one of those who finished the dispute on the podium: Carlos Sainz, third placed with Ferrari, reached a maximum of 309.3 km/h, a considerable distance to the penultimate, Sergio Pérez, who reached 318.4 km/h.
F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, Racing, Speed Trap:
|1
|P GASLY
|334.8
|two
|C LECLERC
|334.4
|3
|AND OCON
|334.3
|4
|THE GIOVINAZZI
|331.7
|5
|M SCHUMACHER
|331.6
|6
|NO LATIFI
|328.3
|7
|D RICCIARDO
|327
|8
|V BOOTS
|326.7
|9
|Y TSUNODA
|326.5
|10
|S VETTEL
|326.1
|11
|F ALONSO
|325.1
|12
|K RÄIKKÖNEN
|324.7
|13
|NORRIS
|323
|14
|L STROLL
|322.9
|15
|L HAMILTON
|322.5
|16
|G RUSSELL
|321.7
|17
|M VERSTAPPEN
|321.7
|18
|S PEREZ
|318.4
|19
|C SAINZ
|309.3
|20
|N MAZEPIN
|321.7
