Maximum speeds for each driver at the Abu Dhabi F1 2021 GP

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Maximum speeds for each driver at the Abu Dhabi F1 2021 GP 10 Views

Pierre Gasly set the fastest speed of the day at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: AlphaTauri)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

The 2021 Formula 1 season ended this Sunday (12), with Max Verstappen’s victory at the Abu Dhabi GP and the Dutchman’s conquest of the world title. However, on the list of highest speeds of the day at Yas Marina, it was a member of Red Bull’s B team who took the lead. Pierre Gasly scored 334.8 km/h, which represented the highest top speed of the day. Charles Leclerc, with 334.4 km/h, and Esteban Ocon, with 334.3 km/h, completed the top-3.

Big winner of the day and now Formula 1 world champion, Verstappen was only 17th on the list, with a top speed of 321.7 km/h. Direct rival in the fight for the title and leader of the race in all laps except the last, Lewis Hamilton reached 322.5 km/h and occupies 15th in the ranking.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

MAX VERSTAPPEN; GP OF ABU DHABI; WORLD CHAMPION; FORMULA 1; F1;
Max Verstappen is the new Formula 1 world champion (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.
Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Thus, the top-10 of the highest speeds of the day was, in order, with: Gasly, Leclerc, Ocon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Sebastian Vettel.

Kimi Räikkönen, who retires from F1 this year, was 12th on the list with 324.7 km/h. Finally, the driver who occupies the last place is precisely one of those who finished the dispute on the podium: Carlos Sainz, third placed with Ferrari, reached a maximum of 309.3 km/h, a considerable distance to the penultimate, Sergio Pérez, who reached 318.4 km/h.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, Racing, Speed ​​Trap:

1P GASLY334.8
twoC LECLERC334.4
3AND OCON334.3
4THE GIOVINAZZI331.7
5M SCHUMACHER331.6
6NO LATIFI328.3
7D RICCIARDO327
8V BOOTS326.7
9Y TSUNODA326.5
10S VETTEL326.1
11F ALONSO325.1
12K RÄIKKÖNEN324.7
13NORRIS323
14L STROLL322.9
15L HAMILTON322.5
16G RUSSELL321.7
17M VERSTAPPEN321.7
18S PEREZ318.4
19C SAINZ309.3
20N MAZEPIN321.7
The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Continuing the successful model, Palmeiras advances by Eduard Atuesta

Palmeiras has advanced conversations with Eduard Atuesta, a Colombian who works for Los Angeles FC, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved