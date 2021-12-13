MC Gui in the formation of the special garden

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they will face in the program’s special fields, both of which were formed on Sunday, but only the first was open for popular vote. And it didn’t stop there, each one still won a 0km car.

Luckily, they chose who would stay on each farm. The MC was the head of the first field, choosing first Marina Ferrari, then Bil Araújo and then Aline Mineiro. Dynho Alves, on the other hand, was the head of the second and began the dynamic by choosing Rico Melquiades. Then he chose Solange Gomes to face.

Grand final

The grand finale of the 13th edition of the program will take place on Thursday. On Monday, two pedestrians will say goodbye to the millionaire prize and a new farm will be opened. Two more pawns will be eliminated on Tuesday. The four survivors — two from each farm, will form the grand finale of the edition.

On Tuesday, with an exhibition on Wednesday, the former pawns will be back for the traditional ‘last party’, with the finalists.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 14 Mileide Mihaile: 12th out The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination Play/PlayPlus two / 14 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 14 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 14 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 14 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 14 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 14 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 14 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 14 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 14 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 14 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 14 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus 13 / 14 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus 14 / 14 Dayane Mello: 11th out The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm Play/Playplus

Reunion

The first contact between the confined and the eliminated took place on Sunday afternoon. The ex-pawns returned to Itapecerica da Serra and participated in a secret friend.

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

1 / 40 Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity Play/Playplus two / 40 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo Play/Playplus 3 / 40 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons Play/Playplus 4 / 40 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello Play/Playplus 5 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity Play/Playplus 6 / 40 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity Play/Playplus 7 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again Play/Playplus 8 / 40 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters Play/Playplus 9 / 40 The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 10 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters Play/Playplus 11 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity Play/Playplus 12 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity Play/Playplus 13 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity Play/Playplus 14 / 40 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity Play/Playplus 15 / 40 Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity Play/Playplus 16 / 40 The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity Play/Playplus 17 / 40 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity Play/Playplus 18 / 40 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 19 / 40 Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity Play/Playplus 20 / 40 The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians Play/Playplus 21 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity Play/Playplus 22 / 40 The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity Play/Playplus 23 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity Play/Playplus 24 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work Play/Playplus 25 / 40 Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity Play/Playplus 26 / 40 The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Sthe in special activity Play/Playplus 27 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo e Rico in activity Play/Playplus 28 / 40 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity Play/Playplus 29 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity Play/Playplus 30 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity Play/Playplus 31 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity Play/Playplus 32 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity Play/Playplus 33 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro during special activity Play/Playplus 34 / 40 Farm 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity Play/Playplus 35 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity Play/Playplus 36 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity Play/Playplus 37 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity Play/Playplus 38 / 40 The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 39 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile Returns for Special Activity Play/Playplus 40 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity Play/Playplus

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of A Fazenda 13. As a prize, they were able to choose who they will face in the special fields of the program.