MC Gui in the formation of the special garden

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they will face in the program’s special fields, both of which were formed on Sunday, but only the first was open for popular vote. And it didn’t stop there, each one still won a 0km car.
Luckily, they chose who would stay on each farm. The MC was the head of the first field, choosing first Marina Ferrari, then Bil Araújo and then Aline Mineiro. Dynho Alves, on the other hand, was the head of the second and began the dynamic by choosing Rico Melquiades. Then he chose Solange Gomes to face.
Grand final
The grand finale of the 13th edition of the program will take place on Thursday. On Monday, two pedestrians will say goodbye to the millionaire prize and a new farm will be opened. Two more pawns will be eliminated on Tuesday. The four survivors — two from each farm, will form the grand finale of the edition.
On Tuesday, with an exhibition on Wednesday, the former pawns will be back for the traditional ‘last party’, with the finalists.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
Mileide Mihaile: 12th out
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination
Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination
Dayane Mello: 11th out
The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm
Reunion
The first contact between the confined and the eliminated took place on Sunday afternoon. The ex-pawns returned to Itapecerica da Serra and participated in a secret friend.
The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch
Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo
The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello
The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters
The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters
The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity
The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity
The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity
Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity
The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity
The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons
Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity
The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians
The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity
The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work
Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity
The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Sthe in special activity
The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo e Rico in activity
The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity
The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity
The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity
The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity
The 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro during special activity
Farm 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity
The Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity
The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity
The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity
The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile Returns for Special Activity
The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity
