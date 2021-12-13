MC Gui takes everyone by surprise with girlfriend attitude

MC GUI she opened her heart when talking about her engagement to Bia Michelle. During a chat with the other members of the reality show The farm, the funkeiro praised the dancer, with whom he is close to completing three years together:

“I’m going to date three at the beginning of April of next year, but that date was when I was with her for the first time, that I managed to kiss her little mouth. There was a pagodinho in November and I was enchanted, I was trying to be with her”.

Gui said that they stayed at Thiaguinho’s concert for the first time and detailed: “When I was about to go out, I invited her to go to a Thiaguinho concert at Anhembi. I had a friend who was dating her best friend, so much so that we would go out as a couple but we couldn’t be with her. I said ‘if she doesn’t stay with me I’ll be with other people’. We ended up staying that day”.

Will’s bride is not at all satisfied

Despite the artist’s statements, Bia has not been happy with his other attitudes within the program. All because of a scene that reverberated and caused a lot of controversy after the last party on the reality show on Record.

During the event, held at dawn on Saturday (4), the funkeiro danced with Aline Mineiro in a very warm way. Then the two had a conversation beyond suggestive.

While they were hugging, the blonde warned the ex-panicat. “Look down”, he said. Then the brunette replied. “I’m feeling”, he admitted. On the internet, fans of the show understood the situation as if he was excited about the girl.

After the repercussion of the case, Bia began to appear without an alliance on the internet. The attitude implied that she broke up with the boy. While making a video with her hair, the funkeiro’s fiancée showed her hands without the ring.

MC Gui’s fiancee mocks the situation

The case took on an even greater dimension when the boy’s fiancée decided to make fun of the situation on the internet. Before the scene, she had released a video on TikTok in which she extolled the fact that the boy respected her within confinement.

“When he is confined to a house for almost three months and he continues to respect me without giving any attention to any woman”, captioned the young woman in the recording, while the audio said “will always catch”. However, after the MC Gui and Aline scene hit the internet, she pinned one of the comments with the phrase “The fall came guys” – implying that he didn’t like what he saw.