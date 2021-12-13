MC Gui’s fiancée enjoys night out and plays indirect on the web

Bia Michelle, bride of MC GUI, enjoyed the night out this Sunday (12), after noticing that the funkeiro is evidently concerned about his relationship within The Farm 13.

The digital influencer and dancer used the Instagram Stories, and posed together with some friends while she said she was leaving to enjoy the night in São Paulo. “Do you think the night is over? we’re going out, we’re going to everywhere in São Paulo”, shot.

Soon after, in a short time, MC Gui’s fiancée sent a very suspicious hint. “Yeah… you’re in shock right?”, she said, provocatively.

A few days ago, Bia Michelle made a new outburst on social media, and stated that she plans to resolve her life only after the funk player leaves the reality show on Record, out of respect for the family, and that “this nightmare starts again day after day”.

Controversy

Last week, Bia Michelle reacted amidst the funkeiro’s controversy with Aline Mineiro during a party in The Farm 13, which caused repercussions on Twitter, where he emerged excitedly with the volume on display while hugging the ex-panicat.

On TikTok, she, who had praised MC Gui’s loyalty with a video where she said he respected her during confinement on the reality show, updated the caption through the publication’s own comments, and shot: “The fall came guys”.

