Medioli makes himself available to Cruzeiro SAF and preaches success in volleyball as an example – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Cruzeiro Sada/Disclosure Vittorio Medioli next to the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues

Founder of Sada Cruzeiro, Vittorio Medioli pointed out his success in volleyball as a reference for Fox in football. This Saturday (11), the celestial team won its fourth World Club title — it was also champion in 2013, 2015 and 2016 — by winning the Lube Civitanova-ITA, in Betim, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

After the match, the businessman and mayor spoke with the reporter from Itatiaia. “It’s the crowning achievement of a job against a giant in world volleyball. We showed the strength of our group of young people, which we created. We didn’t go to the market to look for the best. We showed that you can create great champions at home and reach the title of champion of the world,” he celebrated.

Medioli mentioned that the good results in volleyball can serve as an example for football, an area in which the Cruzeiro institution is going through a crisis, driven by the relegation to Serie B in 2019. In two years, Fox suffered failures and was unable to return to the elite division of national football.

“I think Cruzeiro will find its way very soon. I also hope that volleyball will show something. An example of organization, principles adopted, honesty, determination. Continuous effort, long-term project, respect for our people. athletes, considering each one as a fundamental part for the victory”, he pointed out.

SAF

Medioli expressed optimism with the implementation of the Anonymous Football Association (SAF) in Cruzeiro. “I always defended [a SAF]”, he stated in reference to the time he served on the Management Board, which managed Cruzeiro after the resignation of the management headed by Wagner Pires de Sá. He also made himself available to participate in the transition process to the club-company, however he says no have been wanted.

“I’m available. But it’s not difficult for Cruzeiro to be fixed with the Sociedade Anônima. Because the chaff is separated from the wheat. Cruzeiro has a huge crowd, a fantastic environment in which to grow. It has to separate the debts and make a team really to win the title. It will focus on football and titles. I think SA will be the great solution. I can collaborate, but I don’t insist,” he said.

