Mercedes intends to appeal the commissioners’ decision at the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Mercedes confirmed that it has presented its intention to appeal the commissioners’ decision to reject its protest at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton missed his chance to win the eighth world championship on Sunday when Max Verstappen completed a final lap overtaking to take the lead in the race.

The deployment of a Safety Car on lap 54 saw Verstappen, who was racing in second place, put on new soft tires while Hamilton stayed on the old hard ones.

Five laggard cars were among the two title contenders, who were originally instructed by Race Direction not to get out of hand by overtaking the Safety Car.

However, that decision was quickly reversed, allowing Verstappen to restart behind Hamilton for the final lap.

Mercedes expressed its frustration with the team’s decision over the team’s radio to Race Director Michael Masi before protesting the post-race reset procedure.

However, this protest, as well as a separate protest regarding Verstappen’s alleged overtaking under the Safety Car, was rejected by the commissioners.

Although it lost the drivers’ title, Mercedes still secured the eighth consecutive Constructors’ World Championship, ensuring it remains undefeated in the battle between teams in the turbo-hybrid era.