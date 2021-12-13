Mercedes plans to appeal after FIA rejects Max Verstappen title protests – Sports

The competition for the title of the 2021 season of the Formula 1, conquered on the tracks by the Dutchman Max Verstappen, gives red bull, still has a chance of being decided in court. On Sunday night, after filing two protests regarding the final rounds of the Abu Dhabi GP, in the UAE, and having both rejected by the International Automobile Federation (FIA, its acronym in French), a Mercedes confirmed the intention to officially appeal the entity’s decisions in higher courts.

Now, Lewis Hamilton’s German team has three days to make official the appeal to the ICA, which is the supreme court of the FIA, contesting the decisions made in the race. For Mercedes, Verstappen surpassed English Lewis Hamilton in a safety car situation which, in turn, would not have had the correct procedure with latecomers. The team was crowned champion of the Constructors’ World Cup.

“We present our intention to appeal Document 58/the commissioners’ decision to dismiss the team’s protest,” the Mercedes spokesman said. In their protest, the German team complains about the way the restart was made after the entry of the safety car, triggered by the crash of Canadian Nicholas Latifi, from Williams, in the last laps. At first, the race director, Michael Masi, informed that the lagging cars that were between Verstappen and Hamilton would not be allowed to pass the safety car. After questioning by Red Bull, the race direction decided to change the decision.

Mercedes claimed that all latecomers should pass the safety car and not just the five mentioned by the race direction (English Lando Norris, Spaniard Fernando Alonso, Monegasque Charles Leclerc, French Esteban Ocon and German Sebastian Vettel). According to the FIA, the intention of sending the five cars past the safety car was “to remove those cars that could ‘interfere’ in the dispute between the leaders”.

In addition, the agency maintains that there is a consensus among the teams that an effort must always be made for the races to end with a green flag.