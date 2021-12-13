Mercedes reacts to rejected protests and promises to appeal the FIA

Mercedes may still try to take the title from Red Bull in 2021 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The competition for the title of the 2021 season of Formula 1 seems to have no time to end. This Sunday (12), after filing two protests referring to the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP and having both rejected by the FIA, Mercedes confirmed its intention to officially appeal the entity’s decisions.

Now, the team has 3 days to make official the appeal to the ICA, which is the supreme court of the FIA, contesting the decisions taken. For the German team, which became champion of the Constructors’ World Cup, Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton in a safety car, who, in turn, would not have had the correct procedure with latecomers.

The FIA ​​understood that, in both situations, there were no mistakes that could lead to changes in the results. In the case of the safety-car overtaking, which was only a short moment and which the Dutchman soon returned. On the procedure, having left only a few latecomers to realign on the leader’s return, that the director of evidence, Michael Masi, has the authority to indicate so.

The next few hours will be decisive for understanding how far the 2021 championship can go. The fact is that, for now, Max Verstappen remains declared champion and this will only be changed if the appeal is accepted by the FIA ​​superior.

Max Verstappen was champion, but Mercedes will still question the decisions of the FIA ​​(Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The victory of the Abu Dhabi GP and the title in favor of Lewis Hamilton looked forward. But the history of the race and the championship decision changed when Nicholas Latifi hit the guardrail at turn 14 with five laps to go before the final flag. The safety car entered the track and neutralized Hamilton’s 11.5 lead over Verstappen.

At that moment, the Red Bull took the crucial cat leap to the Dutchman’s title by taking advantage of the safety-car period to call on him to switch from hard tires to soft compounds. It was all or nothing to try to outdo Hamilton. Unlike Taurus, the Mercedes was conservative and did not call the Briton for a new exchange.

After the pit-stop, Verstappen came back in second, but with five cars between him and Hamilton: Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. At first, the latecomers were not allowed to cash in on the leader. But after the wheezing on the part of the Red Bull, Michael Masi backed down and authorized the measure. Only the cars that were between Hamilton and Verstappen were allowed to cash back to the leader.

Still under the safety-car period, the Mercedes claimed that Verstappen placed the car slightly ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes, which is prohibited by regulation. Soon after, in the restart, the Dutchman took advantage of the better performance of the soft tires against Hamilton’s hard compounds and made the overtaking. Embittered, Lewis struggled to regain his footing, but he could not avoid Verstappen’s triumph and historic title in Abu Dhabi.

Immediately after the defeat at the Abu Dhabi GP, the Mercedes two protests in the race direction against the new world champion Max Verstappen. The German team’s allegation is that the Dutchman violated Article 48.8 of the FIA ​​sports code, which prohibits drivers from overtaking under the safety-car period.

The second allegation is a violation of code 48.12, which talks about latecomers in the safety-car period, as Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were allowed to overtake the leaders and the safety car, but the race was allowed to restart without the space of a lap for the peloton to make the effort to get closer.

READ TOO

# Champion, Verstappen consolidates guard change and end of Hamilton dynasty in F1

# Verstappen triumphs in rivalry against one-life nemesis at age 24

# Verstappen wins uphill battle for first title and signals new era in Formula 1

# Red Bull finally delivers winning car and gives title status to Verstappen in F1

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.