Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: draw for round of 16 pits PSG against Manchester United | Champions League

This Monday, UEFA defined the duels for the round of 16 of the Champions League. And the balls in the draw held in the Swiss city of Nyon made football lovers happy: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United.
Defending champions Chelsea, who qualified second in their group, will face Lille. Biggest Champions winner with 13 victories, Real Madrid will face Benfica coach Jorge Jesus.
See the Champions Round of 16 clashes*
Benfica x Real Madrid
Villarreal x Manchester City
Atletico Madrid x Bayern Munchen
RB Salzburg x Liverpool
International x Ajax
youth x sporting
Lille x Chelsea
PSG x Manchester United
*In bold, the teams that won their groups and will play the home game
Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: PSG vs. United in the Champions League Round of 16 — Photo: Uefa’s Official Twitter
The first round round matches will be on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February 2022, and the return matches will take place on the 8th, 9, 15th and 16th of March. And there is no longer an away goal rule. It is also worth remembering that duels are not directed. In other words, there will be a new draw for the quarter-final matches after the round of 16 is completed.
For over ten years Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not fought in a knockout phase of the Champions League. The last meeting was in the semifinals of the 2010/2011 season, when Barcelona eliminated Real Madrid. At the time, obviously, the Argentine ace defended the colors of the Catalan club, while the Portuguese player was a merengue idol.
- Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: remember all the matches between the aces
Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Duels — Photo: REUTERS
Roberto Veloso, Jorge Natan and Rodrigo Lois choose the best of each clash of the Champions League round of 16
Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi face to face in art made by the designer Franco di Pietro to promote Barcelona v Juventus, the last duel between the two players held on December 8, 2020 — Photo: Reproduction from Twitter