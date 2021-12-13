Metaverse: Virtual land sells for $2.4 million – discover how you too can make money in the virtual world

You may have already seen in the news that virtual land was sold for $2.4 million. The sale of virtual properties at exorbitant prices is becoming more and more recurrent. The reason for this is the adoption of the technology of the metaverse by large companies indicates that our future may have an increasingly virtual and less physical perspective.

According to a DappRadar survey, transactions made through the blockchain technology and NFT (non-fungible tokens), I will explain below) for the purchase of these items reached US$ 10 billion (R$ 56 billion) in the third quarter. And there’s more…

Mark Zuckerberg was keen to ensure that the entire world was aware of his holding’s name change facebook to meta. The name change was accompanied by the adoption of metaverse technology in the company’s future. And despite sounding like great news, actually Target was just one more in the long list of companies that are investing heavily in technology.

Nike and Adidas, Apple and Microsoft, Disney and even designer brands like Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton, each in their own way, they are embarking on fashion and rethinking the relationship and customer experience with their products.

Many of these changes have not yet left the paper, however some effects of this new virtual universe are already very clear. It is the case of virtual properties. And the trend is that these transactions are increasingly common:

A more recent example was the sale of this virtual land:

The terrain mentioned in the article above is part of the Decentraland, a particular metaverse, which uses blockchain technology, where people create their own profiles (avatars) and circulate through environments, being able to buy several virtual assets. These items are sold in the form of NFTs, that is, an irreplaceable item and whose buyer believes in its future potential to have greater value.

Enthusiasts from the digital world have increasingly explored these universes, and existing metaverse projects have raised sky-high amounts of tens of millions of dollars. This is because more and more companies are looking for their own virtual land to secure their space in this parallel world.

And it’s not just the land, but several virtual items are also super valued.

With the emergence of more and more virtualized environments, investors who are willing to make a update in the portfolio and betting on companies linked to the metaverse may obtain high profits in the coming years.

The huge variety of digital assets worth a hefty is a sign of how much money this market is moving. No wonder such big companies are investing billions in the medium.

And you won’t gain anything by staying out of this business.

What would worry you more: losing all of your physical possessions at home or to lose all your files that are on your mobile, computer and cloud?

A few years ago, almost everyone’s answer was still the first choice. Today, however, the response of the vast majority is already beginning to change. That’s because in a few years, the human relationship with technology has changed a lot and every day it is more intensified and reformulated.

The metaverse brings exactly this proposal for change, where people can relate, work, buy and see themselves on the screen – through avatars.

There’s still no limit to where this technology can go, but for now we’ve managed to trace some starting points. The technology’s hardware, the abstract way in which we can already interact with it, is the oculus, augmented reality equipment.

In addition to the glasses, new projects for gloves and other mechanisms are under development, to fulfill the metaverse proposal: embrace all your reality in the virtual environment, a kind of 3D Internet, where communication, entertainment and business can coexist in an immersive way.

To give you an idea, some scientists are already designing the magnificent feats that this technology can provide. From history classes at the Sistine Chapel or the Louvre to astronomical studies with a stateroom view to the occurrence of phenomena in galaxies, the possibilities are practically endless. In the field of healthcare, digital solutions for healthcare and in commerce, consumers could be “closer” to their purchases, trying on clothes online, for example.

With so many features, the market around the technology is only growing and, according to calculations by Bloomberg Intelligence, the market opportunity for the metaverse could reach US$ 800 billion (BRL 4.5 trillion) by 2024, while that the Bank of America has already listed the metaverse as one of 14 technologies that will revolutionize our lives.

Mark Zuckerberg’s ex-Facebook is not alone in this universe

Along with the name change, Zuckerberg also mandated the change of the Nasdaq ticker from FB to MVRS. Although the entrepreneur is the one who makes the most noise about innovation, other large companies like Adidas, Apple, Disney, among others, they have already started to get their feet wet in the parallel universe.

the multinational Softbank recently made a $150 million multimillion-dollar investment in a metaverse company and even Gucci was found on “promotion” in the real world, when one of his virtual handbags was sold for a higher price than the physical handbag.

For startups in the technology sector, the metaverse is an opportunity to benefit from this new market moment, with the emergence of a new niche.

With so much room to develop, it will be difficult for Facebook to be the only one to dominate the metaverse technology and other big techs must present themselves as strong competitors. This is the case of companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon, which should soon dive into the segment. And consequently, your actions must keep pace with growth.

In view of all these events, investing in companies linked to this technology should prove to be a very promising bet in the medium and long term.

Despite dealing with somewhat complex equipment, it is not necessary to master the concepts or computing systems to be able to profit from the metaverse.

After all, what is worth knowing is: which companies are looking to grow with a revolutionary new technology. With that, diversifying the assets of your portfolio with part of this universe should bring exponential results.

An example of this is the Nvidia (BVMF: NVDC34). The leading graphics processor technology company has an even greater development opportunity with the new universe. The power of its processors proved even more valuable with the ability to build better artificial intelligence systems. And so, in just over 2 years, Nvidia’s shares jumped from BRL 3.37 to BRL 30.

Of course, past earnings are no guarantee of future returns. But what we have before us now is the chance to invest in promising companies like Nvidia.

It’s the perfect opportunity to step into roles associated with an early stage project that is being embraced by large companies.

