Miguel Borja should not stay at Grêmio | Palm trees | Guild | Junior | America of Cali | national athletic

Miguel Borja has a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2022, but he shouldn’t stay. Return to Colombia is considered for the attacker to remain in evidence and compete in the World Cup

With the relegation confirmed to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio will undergo a profound makeover in the squad. With a drastic reduction in revenue due to descent, the club will dispose of some players to organize the budget. And in the next few days, some departures will have to be confirmed.

One name that should not remain is that of Miguel Borja. The Colombian striker, 28, is on loan from Palmeiras. With a contract until the end of 2022, shirt 9 should not remain in Porto Alegre. And the Colombian press is beginning to reflect on the possible return of the center forward to the country.

According to the portal RCN News, some clubs in Colombia have started to discuss the possibility of hiring Borja. Palmeiras is not interested in the player. Then a new loan would not be difficult.

The teams interested in Borja are: Junior, América de Cali and Atlético Nacional. The shirt 9 has already defended the last one, he was even champion of the Libertadores in 2016 with the green and white shirt. Borja also defended Junior between 2019 and 2021.

The return to Colombia, according to the publication, would be important for Borja to remain in the spotlight and dispute the Qatar World Cup. The problem, according to the report, is the high salary of the center forward. The shirt 9 only accepts to receive in dollars, because of the devaluation of the currencies of the South American continent.

Other confirmed write-offs

While speculation increases in the Arena, Grêmio already has some confirmed casualties. Left-back Cortez will not have his contract renewed and is out of the team. Right-back Vanderson should be traded with Brentford, from England. Rafinha and Douglas Costa are of interest to several teams in Brazil and should not stay either.