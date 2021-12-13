Mileide Mihaile thanks her ex-mother-in-law’s support during A Fazenda

In the program Faro time this Sunday, 12, the influencer and entrepreneur Mileide Mihaile, eliminated in the last “roça” of the reality show “A Fazenda”, with 32.38% of the votes, thanked the support of former mother-in-law Dona Bill, mother of the singer and father of his son, Wesley Naughty. Mileide’s participation earned the program audience leadership, according to Real Time de São Paulo, in addition to being in two positions among the top five topics on Twitter.

“I would like to thank you for your affection, to say that everything is fine, everything in peace, that I am happy. I am grateful for her kindness (ex-mother-in-law) for raising joint efforts, but it was worth it, what matters is the intention”. The influencer also says that she didn’t expect fans of Dona Bill or Wesley Safadão and reveals that her ex-husband’s family knew about her entry into the program.

At Faro time, in a question asked by Léo Dias about the controversies that could arise within the program about her old problems with Wesley Safadão, Mileide explains that she has already been prepared, but when a situation happens it ends up destabilizing her, although she thinks she is already prepared .

Also in the program, Mileide gives her opinion on the adjective “plant” that was given to them in the game by other participants. “I didn’t recognize myself as a plant, I was there for nothing. But things keep happening and I didn’t realize I was acting like a plant, but it wasn’t a strategy to stay quiet, it’s because it’s actually the my way and maybe I lost my balance at some point in the game”, concludes the influencer.

