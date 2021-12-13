Mileide says it wasn’t a plant in the game

12/12/2021 16:42Updated on 12/12/2021 17:54

Mileide Mihaile, the twelfth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), participated in “Hora do Faro”, shown this Sunday. In the program, Mileide was informed that some people inside the house, and others outside, called her ‘plant’, due to the neutral positioning in the competition.

“I played my boat the way I thought I was supposed to,” began the dancer, who was asked whether she conformed to that definition, or if it was some sort of strategy to get further in the game.

I didn’t recognize myself as a plant! I was there for whatever came and went. But things were happening and I didn’t recognize myself. I didn’t have this tact of realizing I was being plant. It wasn’t a strategy. Mileide Mihaile

