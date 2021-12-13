Minister of Health says ‘there should be’ more cases of omicron in Brazil than the 11 identified | Rio de Janeiro

“11 cases of the omicron variant have already been identified here in Brazil and, for sure, there must be more”, said Queiroga.

“When a variant is identified, it is not the case to punish the country that identified it. We have to applaud those who identify the variants of the virus so that we can better prepare ourselves to fight the threats caused by mutations”, added the minister.

Queiroga came to Rio to inaugurate, at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a biobank for Covid’s research.

The minister highlighted the country’s ability to vaccinate the population and linked the success of the immunization campaign to the reduction of hospitalizations and deaths.

“Brazil today is a world example of vaccination against Covid-19. And that is why, in the last six months, we had a significant reduction in the number of cases and deaths, which consequently resulted in less pressure on our health system. It’s a hope that we can, in a pandemic character, and live a long-awaited post-Covid,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of Fiocruz in the transfer of technology with AstraZeneca for the production of a vaccine with national API, so that the country depends less on foreign inputs. The immunizing agent is being approved by Anvisa.

According to Fiocruz, 180 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be produced by the institution next year.

On Sunday, Queiroga stated that he expected to re-establish ConnectSUS until this Tuesday (14).

“I believe that until Tuesday, right? At least that is our expectation,” said Queiroga when asked about the return of the platform. The minister participated this Sunday night (12) in the Brazilian Congress of Urology, in Brasília.

The systems of the Ministry of Health were invaded by hackers in the early hours of Friday (10). As a result, ConectSUS was unavailable. The problem also affected the system for reporting cases of the disease.

five are in the state of São Paulo;

two in the Federal District;

two in Rio Grande do Sul; and

two in Goiás.

The folder said on Sunday that it was investigating two notifications in Goiás and one in Minas Gerais.

2 of 2 Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine

