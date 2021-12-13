Ministry of Health says it recovered records of Brazilians vaccinated after hacker attack – Health

BRASILIA – THE Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, 12, that the process of recovering records of Brazilians vaccinated Against the Covid-19 in the country, contained in the platform Connect SUS, it was finished. THE interface was targeted by cyber attack on Friday, 10. In a statement, the folder stated that there was no loss of information and all data was restored. The invasion also hit other federal government systems.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ministry said that platforms compromised by the hacker attack should become available again for the population this week. However, there was no disclosure of the expected date for the restoration, nor the specification of the systems that are still violated. In the statement released this Sunday, it was informed that “the folder is working to re-establish as soon as possible the systems for registration and issuance of vaccination certificates”, which, so far, remain down.

The hacker group Lapsus$ Group claimed responsibility for the invasion that took down the ministry’s website, the Coronavirus Panel, the e-SUS Notifica, the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI) and the Conecta SUS, which displays vaccination data against covid-19. The control and registration platform of vaccinated people in the country still does not present the information of the citizens, but, as informed by the Health technicians, there is no risk of loss of information.

The Federal Police (PF) and the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic (GSI) have been working since Friday to elucidate the case. The PF opened an inquiry to investigate the circumstances and those involved in the attack. The Cyber ​​Intelligence Operations Nucleus is responsible for conducting the investigations, which are currently in the preliminary investigation phase. The task force set up to identify the authors of the cyber attack, and measure the damage caused, found that the databases were never encrypted by hackers.

The cyber attack delayed the implementation of the ordinance issued by the federal government to regulate the entry of international travelers into the country, as a way to curb contamination by the Ômicron variant of covid-19.

Despite government statements, the Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), issued an injunction on Saturday that obliges the Union to demand the so-called “vaccination passport” of international travelers arriving in Brazil. Those who cannot prove immunization against covid-19 will be prevented from entering the country.

The measure will take effect as soon as the government bodies involved in border control – Ministries of Civil Affairs, Justice, Health and Infrastructure – are notified, which should take place from this Monday, 13. On Wednesday, 15 , the court’s virtual plenary will start an extraordinary session to judge Barroso’s order.

In his decision, the minister mentions the gravity of the pandemic, especially “with the existence of denial authorities”. The preliminary order was given in an action presented to the Supreme by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, which accuses the government of “omission” for not adopting the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in relation to the arrival of international passengers.

“This decision does not involve a judgment on the political preferences of the Judiciary, but an assessment of the compatibility of the measures adopted by the Executive with respect for such rights, in view of a pandemic that has already killed more than 600,000 (six hundred thousand) Brazilians and the existence of authorities denying its gravity”, wrote the minister.