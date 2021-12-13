Miss Universe 2021: Brazilian Teresa Santos does not advance to the final stages of the contest | Ceará

Teresa Santos, from Ceará, elected Miss Brasil 2021, did not make it to the final stages of the Miss Universe 2021. The 70th edition of the event takes place in Eilat, Israel. Teresa, who is from Fortaleza, represented the country after winning the national stage of the competition. The winner was Miss India, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

The dispute for the biggest beauty contest in the world started with 80 competitors. The Ceara native was singled out as one of the favorites to win, but did not advance to the final.

Psychology student, Miss Brazil 2021 wants to use repercussion of victory to talk about mental health

Miss Universe: Teresa Santos takes ‘Brazilianness’ to the catwalks in a costume that makes reference to Brazil wood

The organization of Miss Universe Brazil honored Teresa’s trajectory. “You walked a beautiful path, with great moments, emotions and lessons. Thank you for your dedication, Teresa Santos”, published the official profile of the entity.

Teresa Santos will take ‘Brazilianness’ to the catwalks at the Miss Universe final in Israel

Teresa was born in the capital, but was raised in the municipality of Maranguape, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital, and has roots in Bahia. The Cearense participated in the internal competition in Brazil for the second time and was named representative on November 9th.

On Tuesday (7), the girl from Ceará released images of the typical costume (see the video above), a hand-painted jumpsuit, bordered in glass, with crystal appliqués, inspired by pau-brasil, which will be used by her in the parade of typical costume.

“We are always thinking about the whole, and not only about taking Teresa, but also about taking Brazil. We are thinking about each detail, about how to put a little of our culture, a little of our personality. This is definitely what greater focus for Miss Universe”, says the miss about the lok made by stylist Bruno Oliveira.

The young woman, who is a psychology student, said after winning the national competition that she wants to use the repercussions to talk about the importance of mental health.

History of Ceará and Brazil

2 de 2 Teresa Santos, 23, is the winner of the Miss Universe Brazil 2021 — Photo: Disclosure Teresa Santos, 23 years old, from Ceará, is the winner of the Miss Universe Brazil 2021 — Photo: Disclosure

Previously, the last Cearense to be able to become Miss Brazil was Melissa Gurgel, in 2014. However, Melissa only reached the top 14 of the edition that was won by the Colombian Paulina Vega

In the history of the contest, only two Brazilian women won the Miss Universe: Ieda Maria Vargas, from Rio Grande do Sul, in 1963, and Martha Vasconcellos, from Bahia, five years later.