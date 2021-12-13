Miss Universe 2021: Indian Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Contest – Zoeira

The representative of India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was elected Miss Universe, this Sunday (12), in the Israeli city of Eilat. Teresa Santos, from Ceará, was unable to qualify among the 16 semifinalists of the contest, this is the first time, in 10 years, that Miss Brazil is out of the first cut of the dispute.

Subtitle: Indian Harnaaz Sandhu broke a 21-year fast without the country winning the competition Photograph: AFP

Sadhu beat Paraguayan in the final stage of the contest Nadia Ferreira (2nd) and the south african Lalela Mswane (3rd).

The 70th edition of the annual event, marked by requests for boycott as a way of support for the Palestinians, had to take into account the Covid-19 pandemic, and especially the emergence caused by the Ômicron variant.

Subtitle: Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira took second place and South African Lalela Mswane third place Photograph: AFP

Among the participants were Miss Morocco, Kaouthar Benhalima, and Miss Bahrain, Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose countries normalized relations with Israel last year.

The South African Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts had asked its candidate not to travel to Eilat, arguing “the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinians”. Despite appeals, Lalela Mswane traveled to the Red Sea resort.

Subtitle: Born in Maranguape, Miss Brazil was left out of the semifinal of Miss Universe 2021 Photograph: AFP

‘Complicity’

Palestinian organizations have also asked candidates not to attend the event.

“We urge all participants to withdraw to avoid any complicity with the apartheid regime of Israel and its violation of the human rights of the Palestinians,” called for the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel.

In an interview with AFP in Jerusalem in November, the previous Miss Universe winner, Mexican Andrea Meza, said the contest should be held leaving the political side out. “Miss Universe is neither a political nor a religious movement,” he declared.

Indonesia and Malaysia, countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, did not send candidates, but claimed difficulties linked to the pandemic.

The UAE — which has also normalized relations with Israel and where Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived on Sunday for a historic visit — did not even send a representative “due to timing problems” during the National Missus tryouts.

Reviews

The participants arrived in Israel at the end of last month and have since visited tourist sites. In some cases they have been criticized for their lack of cultural sensitivity.

During a visit to the Bedouin city of Rahat, they wore traditional Palestinian embroidered dresses while rolling vine leaves, which Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez described in a tweet as “a day in the life of a Bedouin”.

In Israel, the Bedouins, traditionally nomadic people, belong to the community of Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. For several years they have denounced discrimination by the Israeli authorities in the areas of housing and education.

“Colonialism, racism, cultural appropriation, patriarchy, whitening, all in one place,” criticized Ines Abdel Razek, from the advocacy group Instituto Palestino de Diplomacia Pública, in a tweet.

Contest participants must be between 18 and 28 years old.

According to the organizers’ calculations, 600 million viewers in 172 countries watched the event.