Miss Universe: candidate from India imitates cat meowing in competition and becomes meme | viralized

If someone asked you, “What is your greatest talent?”, what would you answer? To the representative of India at the miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the most obvious answer was…to imitate a cat. That’s right, the Indian girl imitated the meow of a cat on the stage of the event, surprising the presenter Steve Harvey and the audience.
“I wasn’t expecting to do this on stage, but I have to. I don’t have another option. I love cats so I’m going to imitate one,” she said.
Miss Universe: candidate from India imitates cat meowing in competition and becomes meme on social media — Photo: Reproduction
Before long, the internet and social networks had already done their work and memes and comments began to appear.
See just a few of them! 😺
And it’s not just in Brazil that the scene was successful, no. The candidate ended up becoming a WORLD MEME!
“My cat’s reaction to Miss India’s meow on TV.”
“My cat supporting Miss India.”
“My cat seeing what Miss India did.”
“My cat listening to the television while Miss India imitated a cat in Miss Universe.”
“My cat listening to Miss India’s meow.”
“Now every time I hear a cat, I’ll remember Miss India.”
Miss Universe 2021: 5 reasons to support the Brazilian Teresa Santos at the awards