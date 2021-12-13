Monarco’s body is buried in Inhaúma Cemetery | Rio de Janeiro

The body of Monarco, honorary president of Portela and symbol of samba, was buried this Sunday afternoon (12) in the Cemetery of Inhaúma, in the North Zone of Rio.

The casket with the body was brought to the scene in a Fire Department vehicle. Before the funeral, the bastion was veiled in a ceremony at the Portela court, in Oswaldo Cruz, also in the North Zone.

At the wake, in the presence of distinguished fans of the school and friends of the samba dancer, such as Paulinho da Viola, Marisa Monte and Diogo Nogueira, a great samba circle with songs by Monarco and Portela took over the court.

The drumming was only interrupted for the arrival of members of Mangueira, who also went to pay homage to one of the great names in the history of Brazilian samba.

The samba dancer died on Saturday, aged 88, from complications from bowel surgery.

Relatives and friends began entering the court for the wake shortly after 11:00.

“Monarco is history. It was also the voice of a time that we no longer have (…) He was always present here, when many are no longer there and others do not attend. When I arrived at Portela, at the end of 1964, the The most sung samba was ‘Portela – Passado de Gloria’, written by him. Of the various compositions, this is one that I remember the most”, said Paulinho da Viola.

Another from Porto, Marisa Monte was one of the first to arrive, dressed in the school’s colors.

“He was a genius”, commented singer Marisa Monte (watch above). “He was also a great example, of conduct, of haughtiness, rescuing this tradition of the great guys.”

Singer Diogo Nogueira also went to say goodbye to Monarco. Beside the coffin for a few minutes, he was moved to embrace the widow, Dona Olinda.

“Our role today for this legacy, this story to keep alive, lit, is to continue singing the work of this great composer, this great man, with a huge heart, who always added, always valued young composers (…) His memory continues alive through his songs and melodies, his generosity and his elegance. He is Portela herself”, commented singer Diogo Nogueira (see below).

Mayor Eduardo Paes arrived at around 12:15 am and entered one of the sides of the court. The mayor, as well as the samba dancer Zeca Pagodinho, had already sent a wreath of flowers to the court.

“Monarco left an immense legacy for all of us who love samba and Portela,” said Paes.

“Portela’s heart is broken. Monarco was not only a great artist, but also the guardian of our school’s memory. Several generations of people from Porto learned from him the values ​​and principles of founders. He transmitted to the younger people what Portela was like”, said the vice president of the school, Fábio Pavão.

According to Pavão, Portela is in mourning and has canceled all activities for the next few days – including the rehearsal for next Wednesday. The association will also no longer participate in a Liesa party on Monday.

The wake was open to the public. At 11am, there was already a line of people at the court’s door. Rua Clara Nunes, where the block is located, was closed.

A black mourning ribbon was placed next to the Portela symbol (see below).

Monarco da Portela sings in a box at the sambódromo

Monarco is the oldest member of the Old Guard of the blue and white of Madureira. Hildemar Diniz was born in Cavalcante, North Zone of Rio.

As a boy, he moved to Oswaldo Cruz, the hometown of Portela. At that time, he had contact with the school’s samba dancers and began to compose sambas.

It didn’t take long for the young man, with his lyrics and melodies, to reach the Majesty of Samba. In 1950, at just 17 years of age, he arrived at the school’s Composers Wing. What he didn’t know is that this would be the beginning of his career as one of the greatest in the world of samba.

Twenty years after his arrival at Oswaldo Cruz e Madureira’s Azul e Branco, the composer recorded his first album in 1976. The album, which included the participation of Paulo da Portela, has emblematic songs such as “Glórias do Samba”, “ O Quitandeiro” and “Scarf”.

In 1980, he released his second album “Terreiro”, which became an exaltation samba at Majestade do Samba. The song “Passado de Glória” took people from Porto to delirium, becoming a samba acclaimed by the entire community.

Another outstanding song from this same album is “Homenagem à Velha Guarda”, in which he talks about some of the great icons of Portela, and how samba was born at school.

With six albums in the phonographic market and numerous participations with great names in Brazilian music such as Marisa Monte, Paulinho da Viola, Martinho da Vila, Zeca Pagodinho, among others, the stronghold of Portela leaves its legacy of more than 70 years in the history of samba. See below the sambas that marked Monarco’s career.

In 2019, his album “De Todos os Tempos” was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Samba/Pagode Album.

Portela released a note about the death of the samba dancer. This Friday (10), the samba dancer was honored at the inauguration of the school’s Trophy Room, which bears his name.

“It is with deep sadness that Portela informs the death of our Honorable President, Monarco, at the age of 88. Mestre had been hospitalized since the month of November at the Federal Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of Rio, where he was hospitalized for to undergo bowel surgery. Unfortunately, he did not resist complications. He leaves behind a wife, son, grandchildren and a legion of fans and admirers. For now, there is no information about the funeral and burial of the body.”