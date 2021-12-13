More than 11 thousand people affected by the rains in the North of Minas – Gerais

Flood of the São Francisco River in Pedras de Maria da Cruz, in the North of Minas Gerais: the Velho Chico rose 4.5 meters above the normal level (photo: Jocimrio Gonalves/publication)

The rains that hit the Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce valleys in the first 12 days of December (274 millimeters) already exceed by 47% the historical average rainfall in these regions for the entire month, which is 186 millimeters. The survey by meteorologist Ruibran dos Reis, from Climatempo, who also points out that for more than 40 years, such a high volume of rainfall has not been recorded in those regions.

The downpour in Minas brings destruction and death. According to the balance of the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec-MG), in the current season, five people lost their lives as a result of storms in the territory of Minas Gerais. As of yesterday, the floods left 9,565 people homeless and another 1,979 homeless, totaling 11,544 affected.

The vast majority of this contingent of victims of the rains – 10,113 people, of which 8,226 are homeless and 1,887 homeless, formed by residents of the Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce, which, historically punished by long droughts, such as the North of Minas, who, now it also has problems with heavy rains.

Last Friday, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) visited the most punished areas in the Jequitinhonha and Rio Doce valleys (in the municipalities of guas Formosas and Machacalis) and announced measures to support the victims, including the sending of mattresses and basic baskets, which have already started to arrive. On the same day, the state government published a decree recognizing the emergency situation due to the damage caused by the rains in 31 cities.

On Saturday, the homeless had a new lease of life. The Federal Government announced the release of withdrawals from the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) by Caixa Econmica Federal for those affected by the floods in Minas Gerais and Bahia. On Sunday morning (12/12), President Jair Bolsonaro flew over areas hit by heavy rains in Porto Seguro, on the coast of Bahia. The region is much sought after by miners, especially during the end of the year holidays.

According to data collected by Ruibran do Reis, the Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce valleys have been recording amounts of rain above the historical average since October, when they had an average of 130 millimeters (while the historical average for the month is 74 millimeters. In November, rainfall reached 212 millimeters, also above the historical average for regions in the month (176 millimeters). According to him, in the week that starts this Monday, the downpour will decrease in the Northeast and East of Minas. “The forecast for the week of the possibility of isolated rains, the famous summer rains, is nothing significant”, he says.

However, the municipalities in this part of Minas should be prepared to face more storms, with risks of flooding and damage, at the end of this month. According to the forecast, the arrival of a new cold front in Minas Gerais, between the 20th and 30th of December, reaching the Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce valleys, where the accumulated volume in the month should exceed 400 millimeters. “Heavy rain is still expected for these regions. We will again have problems with floods and storms”, warns the specialist, noting that the forecast is that some municipalities in the North of Minas will also have heavy rains in the same period.

DONATIONS Machacalis (7,110 thousand inhabitants), one of the cities most affected by the floods, received over the weekend a shipment of donations sent by the State Civil Defense to the homeless. According to the city hall, 10 mattresses, 30 basic baskets, 15 cleaning kits, 60 liters of sanitary water, clothing and other items arrived in the municipality for around 400 people displaced by the rains, who were encouraged in five places in the city (schools, churches and day care centers).